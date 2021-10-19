Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 1,324 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. The Southern comprises approximately 1.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 146.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

NYSE SO opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.