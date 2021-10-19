WMS Partners LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $75.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

