M&T Bank Corp Has $124.13 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,193 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $124,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,783 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,213,000 after purchasing an additional 673,798 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,198,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,038,000 after acquiring an additional 553,996 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,703 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.52.

