Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trex were worth $376,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,255. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $114.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.