Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.62. 82 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,560. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.25 and a 200 day moving average of $353.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock worth $23,456,562 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.