Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 2,161 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Running Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 3.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 662.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after acquiring an additional 956,877 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AON by 60.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after acquiring an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $123,976,000.

Shares of AON stock opened at $305.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.91 and a 200 day moving average of $260.13. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $311.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.15.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

