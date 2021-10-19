RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $3.25 Million Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure accounts for 1.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 31.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 73,118 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AY stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

AY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

