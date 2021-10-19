Resource Planning Group Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.9% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

