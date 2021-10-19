SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.