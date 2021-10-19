Short Interest in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Expands By 34.3%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth about $15,455,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $49,632,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $16,012,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth about $131,000.

QSI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 13,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,727. Quantum-Si has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

