Credit Suisse Group Trims LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Target Price to $191.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $252.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s current price.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.92. LHC Group has a one year low of $133.08 and a one year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in LHC Group by 27,473.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after buying an additional 279,407 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in LHC Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after buying an additional 87,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,756,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in LHC Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.