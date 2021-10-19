Credit Suisse Group Trims LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Target Price to $191.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $252.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s current price.
LHCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.
Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.92. LHC Group has a one year low of $133.08 and a one year high of $236.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in LHC Group by 27,473.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after buying an additional 279,407 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in LHC Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after buying an additional 87,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,756,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in LHC Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Read More: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.