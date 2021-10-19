Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $18.79

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.79, but opened at $18.19. Azul shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 10,074 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZUL. Bank of America lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

