Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $8.28

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $8.59. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 108,860 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

