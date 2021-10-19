D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.11. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 3,454 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on HEPS. HSBC began coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.66.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,543,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,911,000. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi makes up approximately 3.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 4.74% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.