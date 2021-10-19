Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $63.98

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.98, but opened at $66.20. Futu shares last traded at $69.15, with a volume of 102,723 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUTU. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average is $123.99. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Futu by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Futu by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 615,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Futu by 63.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 324,434 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $131,990,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at $106,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

