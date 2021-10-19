Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $11.99

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $12.50. Youdao shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 1,965 shares traded.

DAO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -0.52.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at about $3,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,754.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Youdao by 39.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 351,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Youdao by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

