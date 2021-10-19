agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Up 34.1% in September

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the September 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

agilon health stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.27. 19,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,584. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Analysts predict that agilon health will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

