First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Update

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Solar stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.31. The stock had a trading volume of 25,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

