Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,200 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 589,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital during the first quarter worth $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital during the first quarter worth $155,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greenpro Capital by 737.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenpro Capital stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. 237,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. Greenpro Capital has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 354.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

