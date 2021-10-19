Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $14.72 Million Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter worth $33,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of SBSW opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.8075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

