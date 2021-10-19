Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 250,358 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of CVS Health worth $128,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 227,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,929 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

