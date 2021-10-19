State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.85.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in State Street by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

