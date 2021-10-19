State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.85.
Shares of State Street stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12.
In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in State Street by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
