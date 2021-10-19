DAOstack (GEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $188,021.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $188,021.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,924.47 or 1.00042971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00054139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.39 or 0.00738941 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001641 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004433 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.