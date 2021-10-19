Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 415.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067,269 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $457,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $116.60. 67,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,032,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $604.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $116.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 45.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.