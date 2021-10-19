Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 545,263 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,733,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 545,263 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.67% of DuPont de Nemours worth $676,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after buying an additional 741,715 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,769,000 after buying an additional 635,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after buying an additional 322,515 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after buying an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after purchasing an additional 966,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.06. 11,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.39.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

