TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $678.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TransDigm enjoys significant growth opportunities in the defense space on account of the expansionary budgetary policy adopted by the U.S. administration as well as other developing nations in past couple of years. The company currently boasts a solid solvency position, at least in the near term. The stock’s current ratio of 4.11 reveals its strong ability to meet debt obligations. However, its commercial OEM sales declined 2.3% year over year during the fiscal third quarter. Unfavorable forecasts made by the International Air Transport Association about revenue passenger kilometers make us skeptic about the stock’s future performance. A comparative analysis of its historical P/E ratio reflects a gloomy picture that might be a cause for concern. In a year’s time, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.56.

Shares of TDG traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $641.88. 1,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,952. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $618.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,727,090 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

