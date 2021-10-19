Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $150,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $225.93 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

