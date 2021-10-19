Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $141,814,000 after acquiring an additional 73,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average is $127.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.