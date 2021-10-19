Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 117 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $637.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $582.74 and its 200 day moving average is $539.35. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.00.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

