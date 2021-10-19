Marshall Wace LLP Has $47.08 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 301,784 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $47,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,689. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

