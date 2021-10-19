Mirabella Financial Services LLP Trims Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,497 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $248,790 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $83.80. 1,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,486. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

