Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 603,512 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 373.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.22% of Yandex worth $54,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Yandex by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,808 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yandex by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,297,000 after buying an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Yandex by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,984,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,416,000 after buying an additional 435,345 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Yandex by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,082,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,741,000 after buying an additional 306,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yandex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,395,000 after buying an additional 220,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YNDX. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.87. 24,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,691. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.06, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05. Yandex has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $82.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

