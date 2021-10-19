Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $81.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,296. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

