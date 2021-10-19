Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $2.98 Million in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 616.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 28.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBTYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

LBTYA traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,545. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

