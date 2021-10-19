61,795 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bruker by 394.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,601. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

