Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will announce sales of $13.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.10 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $15.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $53.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.11 million to $53.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $59.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.62 million to $59.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,833 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLAD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,192. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $400.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

