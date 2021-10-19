BP (NYSE:BP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.15

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.15 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 55894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. HSBC set a $23.76 price target on BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 4th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Get BP alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in BP by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 47,631 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in BP by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of BP by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.