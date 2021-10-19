ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.01

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 7776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.09.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $691,788,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803,666 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,847,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,566,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.
About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.