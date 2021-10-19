ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.01

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 7776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.09.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $691,788,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803,666 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,847,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,566,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

