VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.99

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 41740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 36,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 60,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

