Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE: CCEP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/18/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

10/14/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

10/4/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

9/30/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

9/27/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

9/16/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

9/5/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/31/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.