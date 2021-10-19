Shay Capital LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 150.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,380 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Harmonic by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $924.40 million, a P/E ratio of -907.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,671,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

