Resource Planning Group Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Resource Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of XOM opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $265.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

