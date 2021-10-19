Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AT&T by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,433,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,736 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.