Sculati Wealth Management LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 112.6% during the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 93,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 49,402 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after buying an additional 251,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 179,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

