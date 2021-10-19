Resource Planning Group Makes New $226,000 Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Resource Planning Group bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,014,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after acquiring an additional 862,998 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,788,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $274.61 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.93 and a 12 month high of $277.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.