SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS SICRF remained flat at $$136.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.95. SimCorp A/S has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $136.00.

SimCorp A/S Company Profile

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated system, which provides multi-asset class support across the investment value chain; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

