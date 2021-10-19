Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 603,500 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 795,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.5 days.

SCTBF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. Securitas has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

SCTBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SEB Equities raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

