Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Grupo Santander

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $22.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:USNZY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. 2,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,313. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

