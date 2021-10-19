SuperFarm Price Reaches $0.72 on Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $72.87 million and $27.76 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011842 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 439.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004143 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUPERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.