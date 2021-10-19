Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Up 21.6% in September

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. 1,371,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,148. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.